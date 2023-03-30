U.K. agrees to join Pacific trade pact that includes Canada in post-Brexit deal
The U.K. has agreed to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact that includes Canada, Japan, Mexico and Australia -- the biggest new trade deal Britain has struck since leaving the European Union three years ago.
The British government said Friday that it had clinched an agreement after almost two years of negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.
The government said membership would reduce tariffs on British dairy products and other goods and remove red tape for services, boosting the U.K. economy by 1.8 billion pounds (US$2.2 billion) "in the long run."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal "demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms."
"Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the U.K. at the centre of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and first European country to join," Sunak said.
The deal comes as the U.K. pursues an "Indo-Pacific tilt" in its economic and foreign policy in response to the region's economic growth, and China's rising influence on the world stage.
Critics said the deal with nations thousands of miles away is insignificant compared to Britain's trade with its neighbours in the 27-nation EU. Brexit has imposed barriers to trade between Britain and the bloc, which remains by far the U.K.'s biggest economic partner. The government's Office for Budget responsibility said in November that Brexit had had "a significant adverse impact on U.K. trade."
David Henig, a trade expert at the European Center for International Political Economy, said CPTPP membership would not have a huge economic impact but "on balance" it was good for Britain.
"Doesn't do a lot for us (services provisions for example are weak), but trade policy is all about marginal gains these days, and it should be that," he wrote on Twitter.
Members of the CPTPP are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
The United States, the world's biggest economy, is not part of the CPTTP; former President Donald Trump withdrew the country from its predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership. His successor, Joe Biden, has not rejoined.
China, which has the globe's second-largest economy, has applied to join, a move that would quadruple the group's total population to some 2 billion people.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.