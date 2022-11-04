Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Two of Twitter Canada's most senior leaders are part of the social media giant's global layoffs orchestrated by new owner Elon Musk.
Paul Burns, managing director of the company's Canadian operations, and Michele Austin, Twitter's director of public policy for the U.S. and Canada, announced they were part of the cuts on social media Friday.
Burns, who joined the company in 2018, says on Twitter that his last 4.5 years were "wild" and thanked the people he worked with for making the platform "so special."
Austin, who has been with Twitter since 2018 and made several appearances before government committees, says on LinkedIn that she is "heartbroken" to announce her departure, but "loved every single minute" of her time at the company.
The layoffs come after a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets announced the cuts would take place Friday "to ensure the company's success moving forward."
Musk, who also runs SpaceX and Tesla, spent US$44 billion to purchase Twitter roughly a week ago. A 2021 filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows Twitter employs 7,500 people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022
MORE Business News
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Canadians feeling worse than ever about their personal finances: Nanos poll
YOUR FINANCES
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.