TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance as it played catch up to strong rallies in the U.S. over the Victoria Day holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 246.58 points or 1.7 per cent at 14,885.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 390.51 points at 24,206.86. The S&P 500 index was down 30.97 points at 2,922.94, while the Nasdaq composite was down 49.72 points at 9,185.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.98 cents US compared with 70.95 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 31 cents at US$31.96 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 4.7 cents at US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$11.20 at US$1,745.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.4 cents at US$2.42 a pound.