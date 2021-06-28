TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index lost ground to start a holiday-shortened week as fears about the Delta COVID-19 variant contributed to lowering crude oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 85.01 points to 20,145.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 150.57 points at 34,283.27. The S&P 500 index was up 9.91 points to a record 4,290.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 140.12 points to 14,500.51, also a record close.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.07 cents US compared with 81.36 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.14 at US$72.91 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 7.3 cents at US$3.59 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,780.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.1 cents at nearly US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021