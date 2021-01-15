TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy and metals and mining sectors pulled back amid a drop in prices for oil and gold.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.20 points at 17,883.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 178.48 points at 30,813.04. The S&P 500 index was down 25.79 points at 3,769.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 91.13 points at 13,021.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.48 cents US compared with 79.03 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was down US$1.67 at US$51.95 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$23.50 at US$1,827.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.