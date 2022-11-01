Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt

TORONTO -

The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.

The TMX Group which operates the exchange said trading had stopped for the TSX, TSXV, and Alpha markets just after 10 a.m. in Toronto.

TMX said it was experiencing a connection issue at the time with the TSX order entry symbol range M to S.

The market was in a pre-open state until 11:10 a.m. when trading resumed.

Once trading resumed, the S&P/TSX composite index was up more than 100 points at 19,535.00

TMX was previously hit with an outage in February 2020 due to a system capacity issue amid heavy trading during the early days of the pandemic, while a 2018 outage was blamed on a hardware failure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022