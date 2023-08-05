Tens of thousands of Canadians taking advantage of the new First Home Savings Account: RBC
The Royal Bank of Canada says it has seen a "phenomenal early uptake" in the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), a new program where prospective homebuyers can start saving and investing for a down payment tax-free.
In a news release Thursday, RBC said Canadians have opened "tens of thousands" of accounts since the rules for the program came into effect on April 1.
"We're seeing amazing interest in this new tax-free account, particularly among younger Canadians who are building a down payment for their first home," Flora Do, vice-president of investments transformation and client segments, said in a statement.
"Since our April launch, tens of thousands of RBC FHSAs have been opened by Canadians — phenomenal early uptake of this innovative way to save and invest for a first home."
RBC did not say exactly how many accounts had opened so far this year, but says that 26 per cent of its FHSA holders have already contributed all or most of the $8,000 maximum annual amount, with a similar percentage also making regular pre-authorized contributions.
RBC clients between the ages of 25 and 34 make up the largest proportion of the bank's FHSA holders at 56 per cent, the bank said. This is followed by clients aged 35 to 44 at 20 per cent, those between the ages of 18 and 24 at 18 per cent and clients 45 and older at six per cent.
The most common investments made using FHSAs are exchange traded funds (ETFs) and stocks, RBC said.
With a FHSA, account holders can start saving for up to 15 years, with a cap on annual deposits of $8,000 starting the year the account opens and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Similar to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan, or RRSP, deposits can be claimed as a deduction against taxable income.
Investments can grow in the account and be withdrawn tax-free, similar to a Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, if used for a down payment.
Unused portions of the annual contribution limit can be carried forward into the following year, up to $8,000, while any unused savings can be transferred tax-free into an RRSP or Registered Retirement Income Fund.
With files from The Canadian Press
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.