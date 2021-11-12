Technology, cannabis leads S&P/TSX composite to new highs to end positive week

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index continued its record-setting ways, ending a volatile week higher on a broad-based rally led by cannabis stocks and a large gain by the country's most valuable company, Shopify Inc.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 186.55 points to 21,768.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 179.08 points at 36,100.31. The S&P 500 index was up 33.58 points at 4,682.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 156.68 points at 15,860.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.59 cents US compared with 79.46 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down 80 cents at US$80.79 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 35.8 cents at US$4.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.60 at US$1,868.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$4.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.