Stock market today: Wall Street turns lower after talks on raising debt limit stall
Wall Street turned lower after talks on raising the nation's debt limit came to a sudden halt, raising worries that the country could edge closer to risking a highly damaging default on U.S. government debt.
The S&P 500 went from a gain of 0.3% to a loss of 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average went from a gain of 117 points to a loss of 90 points as of noon Eastern time.
Markets had been rising this week on hopes that the U.S. government can avoid a disastrous default on its debt. Stocks gave up their gains at mid-morning Friday after a top negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it's time to " press pause " on talks.
The S&P 500 is still on pace for a gain of 1.7% for the week. That would break a long, listless stretch where it failed to rise or fall by 1% for six straight weeks.
Without the ability to borrow more, the U.S. government could default on its debt for the first time and trigger widespread pain across the economy. The White House and House Republicans are staring down a June 1 deadline, which is when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills.
Better profit reports than feared by big U.S. companies have also helped support stocks in recent weeks.
DXC Technology rose 4.5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after offering a mixed earnings report. Its revenue for the latest quarter fell shy of forecasts, but it also announced a new $1 billion program to buy back its own stock. Such purchases can goose a company's earnings per share.
On the losing side was Foot Locker, which tumbled 27.5%. It lowered its financial forecast for the year because it's having to mark down prices to get shoppers to buy amid what it calls a tough economic environment.
Another retailer, Ross Stores, fell 1.6% after giving a forecasted range for earnings this full year that fell short of some analysts' projections. That was despite its sales and revenue for the latest quarter topping Wall Street's expectations.
Deere also topped forecasts for revenue and earnings in the latest quarter, but its stock swung form an early gain to a slight drop. Its stock was most recently down 0.3%.
Much scrutiny has been on retailers this week, which also saw Home Depot, Target and Walmart report mixed results. That's because resilient spending by U.S. households has been one of the main pillars keeping the economy from falling into a recession.
Manufacturing and other swaths of the economy have weakened under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to bring down inflation. And the fear is that a drop-off in spending by households could cement a recession.
The pressure is higher after the Federal Reserve yanked its benchmark interest rate to the highest level since 2007. That has helped inflation to cool since setting a peak last summer. But it does that by slowing the entire economy in a blunt action and hurting prices for stocks and other investments.
The hope on Wall Street is that the Fed may take a pause at its next meeting in June, which would be the first meeting in more than a year where it hasn't raised rates. But Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan on Thursday suggested another hike may be on the way unless more data arrives to suggest further cooling of inflation, which remains well above the Fed's target.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke Friday about monetary policy at an event with a predecessor, Ben Bernanke. He again stressed the importance of getting inflation back down to the Fed's target.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 3.66% from 3.65% late Thursday. That yield helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.25% from 4.26%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to its highest close in about 33 years. Data on Japan's consumer price index for April showed a rise of 3.4% from the previous year, indicating inflationary pressures were subsiding.
Chinese stocks struggled. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.4% and Shanghai's index slipped 0.4%. Indexes were higher across Europe.
------
AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed
MORE Business News
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. debt limit talks stall as Republicans 'press pause,' criticize White House
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?