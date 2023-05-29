Stock market today: Energy and financial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite higher

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as gains the heavyweight energy and financial sectors helped lift the Toronto market higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.46 points at 19,960.77.

The gains came with U.S. stock markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.59 cents US compared with 73.41 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was down 13 cents at US$72.54 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.00 at US$1,965.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023