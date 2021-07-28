OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada will say this morning how the country's headline inflation barometer fared in June after prices in May rose at their fastest annual rate in a decade.

May's 3.6 per cent increase in the consumer price index was the largest yearly increase since May 2011 and outpaced the 3.4 per cent reading in April.

The annual inflation rate is expected to remain above three per cent in June, in line with the Bank of Canada's warnings of higher readings through the summer as the economy reopens and prices are compared to the lows recorded one year earlier.

Governor Tiff Macklem has said the central bank plans to keep a close eye on how prices play out over the coming months and would use the tools available to it to bring inflation under control if temporary issues look to become a permanent problem.

The exact reading for June may be lower than that for May because the statistics agency last week updated the basket of goods used to calculate the consumer price index to better reflect pandemic-related spending patterns.

Housing costs get more weight in the new formula, while transportation and travel receives less, which RBC Economics warns could mean rebounds in prices for airfares could be under-represented in the consumer price index in the near-term.

