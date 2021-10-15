Statistics Canada says wholesale sales up 0.3% at $70.3 billion in August
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.3 per cent in August to $70.3 billion, the first increase following two months of declines.
The agency says the gain came as sales of food, beverage and tobacco products rose 3.8 per cent in August to $13.1 billion to top March 2020 sales for the first time.
Sales in the building material and supplies subsector climbed 2.3 per cent higher to $11.4 billion.
Meanwhile, motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories sales fell 4.2 per cent in August to $10.3 billion due in part to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.
Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies dropped 1.7 per cent to $14.4 billion.
Wholesale sales in constant dollar terms rose 0.3 per cent in August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021
