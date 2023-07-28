StatCan says economy grew 0.3 per cent in May, estimates 1 per cent growth for second quarter
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May.
In its latest report on economic growth, the federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
The May figure came in slightly lower than was expected by Statistics Canada as mining and oil and gas companies reduced their operations in Alberta at the outset of the record-breaking wildfire season.
The energy sector was down 2.1 per cent in May, the release shows.
"This was the sector's first decline in five months and its largest since August 2020," the agency said.
The modest GDP increase in May was driven, in part, by a rebound in the public administration sector as most federal public servants on strike returned to work by the end of April. However, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers remained on strike for three days in May, which dampened the rebound.
That modest growth is unlikely to hold, as the federal agency's preliminary estimate for June suggests the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent.
The Bank of Canada's key interest rate is at five per cent, the highest it's been since 2001. The interest rate spike is expected to slow the economy down, though it has generally performed better than expected this year.
Statistics Canada says the estimated decrease in June is mainly owing to the wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors.
Both sectors saw growth in May as supply chain issues related to semiconductor chips eased, but the downward trend in June is expected to "more than offset the increases recorded in May," the agency said.
Despite the high interest rates, the real estate sector is expected to continue to grow in June.
In May, home resales in most of Canada's largest markets led to an industry increase of 7.6 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.