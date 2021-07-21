Advertisement
Scotiabank's website experiencing outage
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:03PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:03PM EDT
A man leaves Scotiabank in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Scotiabank’s website is experiencing an outage to its online banking services.
According to Downdetector.ca, the outage began around shortly before 10 p.m. EDT, with customers reporting issues with the website and account log-in.
It’s unclear how the widespread the outage is, though Downdetector has found reported issues across the country.
Scotiabank has not yet commented on the outage.