TORONTO -- North American markets surged to record highs after a speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair that didn't give a clear indication of when it would taper its bond-buying program.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.49 points at 20,644.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 242.68 points at 35,455.80. The S&P 500 index was up 39.37 points at 4,509.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 183.69 points at 15,129.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.15 cents US compared with 79.05 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.32 at US$68.74 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$4.39 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$24.30 at US$1,819.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.