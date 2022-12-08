S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO -

Strength in the base metal and industrial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.70 points at 20,015.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 167.83 points at 33,765.75. The S&P 500 index was up 18.39 points at 3,952.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.38 points at 11,042.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 84 cents at US$71.17 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$5.87 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,802.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022