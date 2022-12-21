S&P/TSX composite up 1.4 per cent, U.S. markets also rise
Canada's main stock index gained almost 1.4 per cent Wednesday on broad-based gains, while U.S. markets rose further.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 264.21 points at 19,571.1.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 526.74 points, or 1.6 per cent, at 33,376.48. The S&P 500 index was up 56.82 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 3,878.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 162.26 points, or 1.54 per cent, at 10,709.37.
It was a slow day on the TSX, said Michael Currie, senior investment adviser at TD Wealth. Investors appeared to shrug off Canadian inflation data released Wednesday even though it fell short of some analysts' expectations, he said.
Inflation was 6.8 per cent in November, down from 6.9 per cent in October but missing the expected 6.7 per cent.
The slight downward shift in inflation was mainly due to gas prices, while some core inflation markers were actually higher. All this points to another potential rate hike by the Bank of Canada in the new year, said Currie, which investors were hoping wouldn't happen if inflation sank more significantly.
"This certainly gives them incentive to keep going, unfortunately," said Currie.
Markets were up by similar percentages in Canada and the U.S., pointing to more global factors affecting investors rather than just inflation, said Currie.
In the U.S., a new report showed consumer confidence is holding up better than expected, which could be contributing to the gains, Currie said.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.46 cents US compared with 73.42 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was up US$2.06 at US$78.29 per barreland the January natural gas contract was up less than a cent at US$5.33 per mmBTU.
Oil had a banner day price-wise, and though the TSX saw broad-based gains it was energy stocks that helped it rise higher, with the TSX energy index up 2.72 per cent.
December is normally the best month for markets, but that's not been the case so far in 2022, said Currie. However, the S&P 500 and the Dow are on track for their first quarterly gains of the year, he added.
He speculated that investors might be doing some last-minute holiday shopping, buying up stocks during the month's lows which could contribute to the upward trend Wednesday.
The February gold contract was unchanged at US$1,825.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.81 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.