TORONTO -- Canada's main stock indexed snapped a seven-month winning streak and scored its largest monthly decline since last October despite hefty gains in the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 87.89 points to 20,070.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 546.80 points at 33,843.92. The S&P 500 index was down 51.92 points at 4,307.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.86 points at 14,448.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.88 cents US compared with 78.49 cents US on Wednesday.

The latest figures for the Canadian dollar weren't immediately available.

The November crude contract was up 20 cents at US$75.03 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 39 cents at US$5.87 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$34.10 at US$1,757.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 11 cents at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2021.