S&P/TSX composite slumps, U.S. stock markets also retreat in broad-based decline

TORONTO -

Canada's largest stock index saw another day of triple-digit losses Monday, as U.S. markets also suffered a broad-based decline against the backdrop of ongoing inflation fears.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 136.46 points at 19,974.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 643.13 points at 33,063.61. The S&P 500 index was down 90.49 points at 4,137.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 323.65 points at 12,381.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.72 cents US compared with 76.98 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was down eight cents at US$90.36 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 34 cents at US$9.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.50 at US$1,748.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent at US$3.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2022