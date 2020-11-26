TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index climbed higher in light trading, as materials stocks benefited from a slight uptick in gold and copper prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.27 points at 17,351.34.

The increase came as U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.85 cents US compared with 76.91 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 72 cents at US$44.99 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 3.4 cents US at nearly US$2.93 per mmBTU after an abbreviated trading day.

The February gold contract was up US$3 at US$1,814.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was almost 4.9 cents at nearly US$3.38 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.