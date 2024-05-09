NEW From yearning for a change to cost of living, why some Canadians have left or may leave the country
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Canada is grappling not only with a surge of immigrants arriving in the country, but also those who are leaving.
The number of newcomers leaving Canada has been steadily increasing since the 1980s, according to a 2023 study.
Beyond finding better job opportunities and a higher standard of living elsewhere, newcomers' reasons for leaving may be more complex, and are sometimes a personal choice rather than a practical decision or necessity.
CTVNews.ca spoke with three immigrants who settled in Canada about why they left or why life in another country is now seeming more appealing.
Duncan Yuen is shown with his mom, two sisters and son. (Duncan Yuen)
Nadia Bilal said her husband was making triple the salary as an information technology professional in Saudi Arabia, but he quit his job so their family could move to Canada.
Bilal, a 40-year-old robotics and coding teacher who lives in Mississauga, Ont., said her family landed in Canada in August 2017. Their savings was enough to help them survive as her husband looked for a job, which he found within five months.
Originally from Pakistan, she said she sought the dream of a better life and future for herself and her family, and that they found it during the first few years they were in Canada. Though Canada is inclusive and respectful towards religion, something the family sought out, she said now she isn't so sure it's the place they could realize their dreams.
Bilal said her husband is "pretty happy" with his still-high-paying job in IT, and added all of her family members have become Canadian citizens.
But she's now trying to convince him that they should move out of Canada.
"I feel disappointed," Bilal said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca. "I was pretty happy living in this country. … I would have grown old right in this country. But now I'm reconsidering that."
Initially, she said, she expected Canada to have a safe environment and a good health-care system.
"Like when you get taxed so highly, you expect these things to be given, right? But after the pandemic, … there is a downward trend."
With three children aged 15, 13 and just 22 months, she felt less safe going out as she noticed what she described as a rise in crime, road rage and general law breaking.
Life after the pandemic also meant a higher cost of living.
The high cost of housing was a problem. Bilal said she and her family were forced to move out of their three-bedroom rental home in January because, she alleges, their landlord wanted to illegally raise the rent from $2,700 to $3,000.
"We cannot even afford a house for ourselves and we are struggling with rent," she said, noting the expenses involved in raising three children and supporting her in-laws, including groceries and rent for a large enough home.
"It's hard to save money even though my husband makes over $120,000 a year."
As for health care, she said she didn't feel supported by her gynecologist through her last pregnancy, during which she dealt with a condition called esophageal achalasia that made it "really difficult."
Nadia Bilal, shown with her family, is considering leaving Canada. (Nadia Bilal)
Nadia Bilal immigrated to Canada with her family in 2017. (Nadia Bilal)
Duncan Yuen says he and his then-wife were yearning for change when they decided to uproot their young family from Canada to New Zealand in 1995. His daughter was then seven and his son was four.
A year before their move, Yuen, then 32, had been laid off from his computer programming job at a large American company in Toronto.
"It wasn't that we dislike Canada," Yuen, now 62, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca from Auckland. "I decided to try something new. And my ex-wife at that time also wanted to try that too, so we end up in New Zealand."
In addition to a change in lifestyle, a warmer climate was appealing. He said his wife, originally from St. Catharines, Ont., found Toronto a bit too crowded.
"So she wanted to move to a quieter place," he said. "She didn't really like Toronto so much. We lived in a townhouse. The neighbours are very close."
His mother, two sisters and in-laws from his wife's side remained in Canada, so the decision wasn't easy. Still, they decided to try a new life elsewhere.
The computer science industry was changing very fast, but he found a software consulting job just three months after arriving in New Zealand. He later developed new skills and got "much better" jobs, including as a computer system administrator.
Though New Zealand was similar to Canada in many ways since it was an English-speaking country, Yuen said, Auckland was smaller than Toronto, the cost of living was high and people generally earned less money there than in Canada.
Still, he and his family liked the moderate weather, with rainy winters and summers that don't get too hot, and they liked the friendly people.
Yuen, who immigrated to Canada as a foreign student from Hong Kong in 1979, feels his roots are in both Canada and New Zealand. His now-ex-wife and daughter decided to stay in New Zealand as well, because they liked life there, but his son, now in his 30s, moved back to Canada four years ago.
"I noticed as an immigrant that some people, like myself, I always have a sense of belonging wherever I move to," he said. "Whereas some people, they always feel like they have a piece left behind, that the roots (are) somewhere else. So my son feels like his roots are in Canada. It's different for different people."
Duncan Yuen says he decided to move to New Zealand 'to try something new.' (Duncan Yuen)
Duncan Yuen says he feels his roots are in New Zealand and Canada. (Duncan Yuen)
After 25 years in Canada, Henriëtte Breunis left the place where she loved, lived and worked in September 2023.
Love brought Breunis to Canada in 1999, when she met her late partner. It was love again that led to the 72-year-old's decision to return to her native country, the Netherlands, so she could help care for her son.
A stroke in 2018 left her son, Marco, with brain damage. His left side is paralyzed, resulting in him using a wheelchair. Her friend was accompanying her son to doctor's appointments. The friend also paid Marco weekly visits until the spring of 2023, when she moved to the countryside and it was no longer realistic to spend so much time in the capital.
So, in August 2023, Breunis retired from working as a research co-ordinator at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto and moved back to the Netherlands to be her 54-year-old son's caregiver.
"He started needing more and more help and he lives in an assisted living facility, but the assisted living is only indoors," she said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca from Amsterdam. "So I came here to help him do more things outside the house … going to concerts and to a museum; every now and then go out for dinner."
Before moving, she researched whether he could move to Canada to receive the care, but says it wasn't financially feasible.
"His care is so expensive that I would never be able to afford it," she explained. "In Canada, you can bring somebody with an existing condition but the government would not pay more cost than for the average cost per capita in Canada and that would not be enough."
Immigrants applying to come to Canada must meet requirements, some of which are specific to those who have medical conditions that may place excessive demand on the health or social services. The Canadian government will only pay a maximum of $26,220 per year over five years for people with an existing condition, she said, which isn't sufficient for her son's care needs.
In the Netherlands, health care is privatized but long-term care, which applies to her son, is public, she said.
If she was able to cover the cost of his care in Canada, she said, she would have stayed in the country.
Still, she said the health-care system in the Netherlands is "very expensive." Living on a Dutch and Canadian pension and her savings, she said she herself pays $300 a month for private health-care insurance and the taxes are higher there.
Her son's care costs about 80,000 euros per year (C$120,000), she said, most of which is covered by the Dutch government. Based on income, he only pays the equivalent of about C$600 monthly for care that includes nurses and personal support workers who take care of him seven days a week. Though he no longer can work, he receives a long-term disability benefit from the government, based on 80 per cent of the income he had when he was working.
His apartment costs $15,000 to rent per year, she added.
"So he lives fairly independently. He has a two-bedroom apartment. He has day programs where he can do art, and I don't have to live with him," she said.
Her son is happy to have her around, she said, but she misses life and her friends in Toronto. She said she gave up her Dutch citizenship so she could become a Canadian citizen in 2005.
Breunis, who was divorced, initially moved to Canada in 1999 when her daughter was studying in university and her son was working, so neither child moved with her. She decided to immigrate so she could be with her Dutch-Canadian partner, Breunis Kamphorst. He had befriended her after finding out her last name was the same as his first name. Tragedy struck soon after she started her new life in Canada, as he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in November 1999. He died a year later.
She said she found Canada more welcoming to immigrants than the Netherlands, and added, "I especially miss the melting pot of all the cultures that we have in Canada."
Henriëtte Breunis returned to the Netherlands to help care for her son Marco, pictured. (Henriëtte Breunis)
Henriëtte Breunis returned to the Netherlands to help care for her son Marco, pictured. (Henriëtte Breunis)
Henriëtte Breunis is shown with her daughter Monique and granddaughter Romee. (Henriëtte Breunis)
If you previously immigrated to Canada and have since left the country, or are thinking of leaving the country, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
What factors might have influenced your decision to leave Canada? Did you face any obstacles in Canada that contributed to your decision leave? What made you move to Canada in the first place?
Share your story by emailing us with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Stormy Daniels will return to the witness stand Thursday in Donald Trump's hush money trial as the defence tries to undermine the credibility of the porn actor's salacious testimony about their alleged sexual encounter and the money she was paid to keep quiet.
Amid evidence of rising breast cancer rates among young women in Canada, one Toronto startup is offering a contactless and radiation-free device that can help doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue. The company, Linda Lifetech, says this can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.
Forecasters warned a wave of dangerous storms in the U.S. could wash over parts of the South early Thursday, a day after severe weather with damaging tornadoes and large hail killed at least three people in the region.
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
The buoy that a wayward barge was moored to before it was spotted adrift in the waters near downtown Vancouver on Tuesday is no longer there.
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Amid evidence of rising breast cancer rates among young women in Canada, one Toronto startup is offering a contactless and radiation-free device that can help doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue. The company, Linda Lifetech, says this can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
As Calgary continues to battle a housing crisis, the province is rolling out changes it says will help.
A Calgary family physician is accused of sexually assaulting a woman more than a year ago.
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with an unprecedented rat infestation and are asking the city to step in and help.
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
A driver in western Quebec escaped injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing the vehicle into a tree, according to police.
Quebec saw a 3 per cent drop in the number of births between 2022 and 2023, according to data released Wednesday by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
While the Green and Gold are bleeding even more red ink, shareholders of Edmonton's Canadian Football League franchise heard Wednesday at its annual general meeting there's hope on the horizon.
The City of Edmonton is asking the Government of Alberta to scrap two bills with big implications for municipalities.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
A pair of Atlantic Canada’s food industry titans took part in a luncheon Wednesday to discuss the current state of food insecurity.
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
Parents of children with autism joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday to rally against cuts for specialized learning in schools.
On Monday, students from Bert Fox Community High School led a smudge walk through Fort Qu’Appelle to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
A pricey plan, proposed by staff for the Region of Waterloo, would see a new fleet of garbage trucks and carts replace bags.
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Wednesday evening. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oxford Street near Glasgow Street east.
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
A serious crash occurred in Grey Highlands between a moped and a pickup truck.
A 14 year old in Owen Sound is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. The only information available from police is that, “Merlin Road is currently closed south of Merlin."
A town hall meeting was held at Story Tellers Books on Ottawa Street Wednesday night giving businesses and residents a chance to share and learn from Windsor police and city officials.
Four people from Windsor, one of whom is 16 years old, and one person from Chatham are now charged with offences including possessing, accessing and making available child pornography.
Good news for campers looking for a spot this summer: B.C. is expanding three provincial campgrounds, two on Vancouver Island and one on the mainland.
British Columbia's human rights tribunal has awarded a neurodivergent actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, more than $55,000 after finding that a Kelowna theatre company discriminated against him because of his disabilities.
A floatplane crash that killed two people on the west coast of Vancouver Island last summer was caused by a collision with a boat wake or an object in the water, according to an investigation report published by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada Wednesday.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
After dealing with the stomach flu and the associated bumps and bruises that accompany a run to a championship, the Greater Sudbury Cubs junior 'A' hockey team is intent on succeeding at the Centennial Cup.
A vicious retaliation punch in a soccer game five years ago in the Sault was aggravated assault, an appeals court has confirmed.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
A new national dental-care plan denies independent hygienists equal reimbursement for the same services offered in dentists' offices — and the federal health minister said this week he isn't convinced by the rationale that led to that disparity.
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Amid evidence of rising breast cancer rates among young women in Canada, one Toronto startup is offering a contactless and radiation-free device that can help doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue. The company, Linda Lifetech, says this can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
Looking for a new little friend to curl up in your lap and purr contentedly? Before you head to the shelter, take heed – not all cat breeds are in it for the long haul.
Scientists studying the sperm whales that live around the Caribbean island of Dominica have described for the first time the basic elements of how they might be talking to each other, in an effort that could one day help better protect them.
Kevin Durand has a countenance that tells a story and a resume teeming with villainous characters. His latest detestable turn is as a bad ape — the tyrannical simian king Proximus Caesar in Wes Ball's 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.'
Over a decade after viewers said goodbye to beloved NBC series 'The Office,' a new comedy set in the same universe as everyone’s favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin is coming to Peacock.
Steve Albini, an alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and more, has died. He was 61.
Air Canada ranks below most other major North American airlines on customer satisfaction, with airfares a particular sore point, according to a new survey.
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart added four assists and the Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 6-1 on Wednesday night to tie the second-round series at a game apiece.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.