TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading as strength in the energy and metals and mining sectors helped lead a broad-based rally.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.96 points at 18,810.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.43 points at 32,365.45. The S&P 500 index was up 26.83 points at 3,925.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 227.60 points at 13,296.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.41 cents US compared with 79.13 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 88 cents at US$65.32 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,724.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021