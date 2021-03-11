Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
PM Trudeau commemorates COVID-19 victims after 'heartbreaking' year of pandemic
Looking back: Where Canadians were when the COVID-19 pandemic began
Ontario logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth day in a row
Quebec holding ceremony today to commemorate victims of COVID-19
Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine as 'precautionary measure'
Coronavirus toll: Nearly 14,000 excess deaths recorded amid COVID-19 pandemic in 2020
'Huge miracle': Hear from the woman who gave birth while in a coma with COVID-19 complications
U.S. congressman asks Biden to fully reopen Canadian border by July 4
Ohio man, 91, sent to hospital after receiving 2 COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1 day
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada