S&P/TSX composite posts loss Wednesday despite energy gains, U.S. markets also lower

Losses in technology and battery metals helped lead Canada's main stock index lower despite gains in energy Wednesday, while U.S. markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.19 points at 19,705.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.35 points at 33,951.52.The S&P 500 index was down 23.02 points at 4,365.69,while the Nasdaq composite was down 165.10 points at 13,502.20.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.86 cents UScompared with 75.52 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.34 at US$72.53 per barreland the July natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,944.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.91 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.