S&P/TSX composite moves higher to end roller-coaster week; U.S. markets also up

A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

MORE Business News