TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was little changed in late morning trading despite an uptick in some cannabis stocks, while U.S. stocks were mixed and the Canadian dollar softened.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.01 points at 18,395.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.61 points at 31,404.09, the S&P 500 index was up 3.38 points at 3,919.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 2.06 points at 14,027.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.68 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up 19 cents US$58.43 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down less than a penny at nearly $2.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 60 cents US at US$1,827.40 and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.