Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Canada will let fully vaccinated American travellers into country on Aug. 9, others on Sept. 7
China rebuffs WHO's terms for further COVID-19 origins study
Why is Canada outpacing the U.S. in vaccinations? Fauci says we don't have their 'divisiveness'
Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight
Why the Delta variant is spreading so much faster than other coronavirus strains
The latest questions and answers about who can, can't cross the Canada-U.S. border
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada