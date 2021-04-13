TORONTO -- A rebound in cannabis stocks and higher base metal prices helped lead Canada's main stock index slightly higher at the close, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.42 points at 19,203.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.13 points at 33,677.27. The S&P 500 index was up 13.60 points at 4,141.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 146.10 points at 13,996.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.66 cents US, unchanged from Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 48 cents at US$60.18 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.90 at US$1,747.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one cent at US$4.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.