TORONTO -- A dip in bond yields prompted a strong rebound in the technology sector and drove Canada's main stock index to record highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 141.41 points to 18,599.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.30 points at 31,832,74. The S&P 500 index was up 54.09 points at 3,875.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 464.66 points or 3.7 per cent to 13,073.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.15 cents US compared with 78.99 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.04 32 at US$64.01 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$38.90 at US$1,716.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 8.45 cents at nearly US$4.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.