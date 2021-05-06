TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index slipped despite positive moves by the commodities sector while the loonie hit its highest level in more than three years.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 19.76 points to 19,290.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 318.19 points at 34,548.53. The S&P 500 index was up 34.03 points at 4,201.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.41 points at 13,632.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.97 cents US compared with 81.49 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down 92 cents at US$64.71 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down one cent at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$31.40 at US$1,815.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 7.85 cents at US$4.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.