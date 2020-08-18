TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed in the red today as the energy sector weighed, while the S&P 500 hit a record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 30.06 points to 16,626.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 66.84 points to 27,778.07. The S&P 500 index added 7.79 points to 3,389.78, while the Nasdaq composite rose 81.12 points to 11,210.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.93 cents US compared with 75.72 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract retreated five cents to US$43.12 per barrel and the September natural gas contract added nearly eight cents to nearly US$2.42 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract advanced US$14.40 to US$2,013.10 an ounce and the September copper contract gained seven cents to nearly US$2.98 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.