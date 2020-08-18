TORONTO -- As universities and colleges prepare for a different school year, some out-of-province students have already arrived on campuses in Atlantic Canada to quarantine ahead of the start of classes.

Astrid Krueger, a second-year student from Alberta, began self-isolating in the Harper Hall residence at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. on Friday. Since she arrived from outside of the Atlantic travel bubble, she is required to quarantine for 14 days.

Krueger told CTV's Your Morning that the situation is "definitely not usual" compared to her previous year at school. However, she is glad to be returning to classes in person.

"The general sentiment seems that everybody who's self isolating, we're really grateful to have the opportunity to be back in person for classes. Not a lot of students across Canada have that opportunity this year," Krueger said on Tuesday.

"We're happy and well prepared to do whatever is required of us to make sure that the community can stay safe and healthy in this time."

According to Mount Allison University, 40 per cent of its student body comes from outside Atlantic Canada.

Krueger explained that school officials are following COVID-19 public health guidelines with those students already inside the Atlantic bubble not subject to self-isolation requirements. She said those students will arrive on campus at the end of August.

She says all dorm rooms at the university have been converted into single occupancy, reducing the number of students in residence, and class sizes have been cut in half to allow for physical distancing. Krueger said parents are not allowed to move their kids into residence amid the pandemic to limit the spread of the virus and help prevent any outbreaks.

During the self-isolation period, the only people who are allowed in and out of the residence building are the students who live in that building as well as any staff members.

"It's definitely unusual not to have a whole host of house staff to be greeting people, helping move in their things. Parents aren't allowed to be in and out of the residence buildings so it's definitely not how we've done it in years past," Krueger said.

Krueger acknowledged that living in a dorm room for longer than expected is not ideal, but said it hasn’t been that bad so far. She said there have not been lines to use the bathrooms and meals are delivered directly to the students' doors.

"Luckily our residence capacity right now is a lot lower than it will be once all of the students return so we haven't had too many problems with everybody trying to use the facilities at the same time or anything," Krueger said.

While the idea of self-isolating may seem lonely, Krueger said the university has been "really conscious" of the students' social needs during the 14-day period.

"The orientation committee as well as the students union has prepared a whole host of online programming for us ranging in terms of virtual book clubs to virtual movie nights and fitness sessions and panels and webinars and all that stuff," she explained.

Krueger, who is also the student president of her residence building, said more programming will be coming for students once the semester begins.

While it may seem like a strange experience to some, Krueger said the self-isolation has created a sense of togetherness on campus.

"It's definitely a unique experience for sure to be self isolating in a dorm for 14 days but I think also it's there's a real sense of camaraderie that goes with it and I think that we're going to be a really close knit community after this," Krueger said.

She said students in her building are making an effort to connect with one another virtually.

"It's definitely a challenge for students to be inside most of the day, but I have to say -- at least in this residence building -- I'm really proud of all the residents and their ability to connect with each other online and establish those meaningful connections," Krueger said.

"I don't think it's easy on anyone, but we're all making do the best we can."