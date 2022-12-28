S&P/TSX composite down more than one per cent, U.S. markets also fall
Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Wednesday, with broad-based losses led by the energy sector, while U.S. markets also fell by more than one per cent.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 222.55 points to 19,284.10 on the first trading day in Canada after the Christmas holiday (U.S. markets were open Tuesday).
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 365.85 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 32,875.71.The S&P 500 index was down 46.03 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 3,783.22, while the Nasdaq composite was down 139.94 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 10,213.29.
Energy stocks were a major factor in the TSX's bad day, said Michael Currie, senior investment adviser at TD Wealth, with the energy index down 2.39 per cent.
There are some competing news items affecting oil prices, he said -- news that China is further reducing COVID rules is good for oil prices, but Russia refusing to sell to countries implementing a price cap on its oil is having a downward effect on prices.
However, oil has been having a good run, so one down day isn't terrible news, said Currie. And energy stocks this year have far outpaced the price of oil, he noted, with the S&P/TSX capped energy index gaining almost 50 per cent so far this year, essentially carrying the Canadian market in 2022.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 US compared with 73.51 cents US on Friday.
Wednesday was the last day for tax-loss selling, where investors sell off investments that performed poorly during the year to offset capital gains, said Currie. That has likely contributed to the downward day markets are having, he said.
"So anybody who is thinking of selling -- today is the day," said Currie.
Tax-loss selling is likely more aggressive this year, he added, as 2022 was a worse year on the markets than 2021.
In fact, the S&P 500 is on track to have its worst year since 2008.
"It wasn't a bad year. It was a really bad year," said Currie.
The Nasdaq is likely seeing a lot of that selling given the year tech stocks have had, he said.
December hasn't been a good month, when it's normally one of the best months of the year for markets, said Currie.
"It's been a bear market for a while now ... we haven't had any really good stretches this year," he said.
The February crude contract was down 57 cents at US$78.96 per barreland the February natural gas contract was down 43 cents at US$4.69 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$1,815.80 an ounceand the March copper contract was down less than a cent at US$3.84 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023
Building a better credit score can be done in five simple ways, which can make borrowing more affordable, writes Lauren Schwahn, a finance writer for Nerdwallet.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.