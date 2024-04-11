Business

    • S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

    A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press) A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada's main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading on broad-based weakness, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was down 172.54 points at 22,026.59.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 182.48 points at 38,279.03. The S&P 500 index was down 2.52 points at 5,158.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.87 points at 16,238.23.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents US compared with 73.15 cents US on Wednesday.

    The May crude contract was down 97 cents at US$85.24 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$1.80 per mmBTU.

    The June gold contract was up US$9.80 at US$2,358.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.23 a pound.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News