S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Canada's main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading on broad-based weakness, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 172.54 points at 22,026.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 182.48 points at 38,279.03. The S&P 500 index was down 2.52 points at 5,158.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.87 points at 16,238.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents US compared with 73.15 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down 97 cents at US$85.24 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$1.80 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$9.80 at US$2,358.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.23 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024