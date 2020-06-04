TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in early trading as the financial sector gave back some of the gains it has made in recent days, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.09 points at 15,524.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.90 points at 26,216.99. The S&P 500 index was down 9.75 points at 3,113.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.35 points at 9,667.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with 74.05 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down 38 cents at US$36.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nearly a penny at US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$16.60 at US$1,721.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nearly a penny at US$2.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020