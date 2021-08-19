TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index declined Thursday for a sixth straight session, driven by a commodities selloff that affected oil and mining stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 86.75 points at 20,215.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.57 points at 34,894.12. The S&P 500 index was up 5.53 points at 4,405.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.88 points at 14,541.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.17 cents US compared with 79.18 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$1.71 at US$63.50 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 2 cents at US$3.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $1.30 at US$1,783.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.04 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.