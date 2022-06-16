Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' central banker says
The head of the Russian Central Bank warned Thursday that the country's economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.
"It seems to me that it's obvious to everyone that it won't be as it was before," Elvira Nabiullina said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual showpiece gathering aimed at investors.
"External conditions have changed for a long time indeed, if not forever," she said.
Russia was hit by a wide array of sanctions after the start of the Ukraine military operation, including major banks being cut off from the SWIFT international payment system and Western bans on flights. Hundreds of foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia or pulled out entirely.
The consequences of those actions have yet to be fully assessed.
Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told the same session that the prognosis is for Russia's gross domestic product to fall by 7.8 per cent this year, but "in the last month, there's been a wave of improving assessments and prognoses."
Many Russian officials have tried to brush off sanctions by contending that Russian enterprises can step in to take over.
Government funding could help those efforts, but Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned that such measures could be overdone.
"Now we hear, `Let's get more funding, let's invest more there' ... such budget medicine should not turn into a narcotic," he said.
After the ruble lost as much as half its value in the first weeks of the Ukraine conflict, Russia took significant measures to support it, leading to a rebound that boosted it to levels not seen in years. However, that has made Russian exports more expensive. Many countries, meanwhile, are moving to lessen their dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.
Nabiullina called for Russia to reduce its emphasis on exports overall in favor of domestic production.
"It has always been believed that exports are our intrinsic value," she said. "We need to rethink and, finally, think about the fact that a significant part of production should work for the domestic market, more processing, more creation of final products."
------
Heintz reported from Moscow.
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.