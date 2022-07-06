Trying to buy real estate in Toronto has been 'heartbreaking' for this couple
Trying to buy real estate in Toronto has been 'heartbreaking' for this couple
Although there are signs that Canada's hot real estate market may be cooling, many millennials are still struggling to enter the market.
Wild bidding wars and staggeringly high prices in Toronto left Tembeka Pratt and her fiancé, Ola Adebero, feeling frustrated and depressed.
"We don't have $100,000 on top of whatever it is that we were saving to just throw on a house," Pratt told CTV National News on Wednesday. "It just didn't make sense."
Pratt said rising interest rates are also making the decision on whether to buy even more stressful.
"Do you want the higher-ticket mortgage price or you want the higher-ticket rent?"
The couple is now considering alternative buying options, such as co-owning a home with others, but is also considering leaving Toronto, or Canada, entirely.
You can watch Pratt expand on the struggle to purchase a home by clicking the video at the top of this article.
MORE Business News
-
OPINION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
Even though it may seem years away, saving for retirement is a top priority among 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34, a recent survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan found. However, 79 per cent of respondents in that age group say saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.
Report recommends pegging minimum wages to average incomes, graduated scale for teens
A new report says Canada should replace its "haphazard and unpredictable" approach to minimum wages across the country with a clear formula based on average incomes.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.