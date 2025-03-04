ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

U.S. tariffs set to slow pace of homebuilding in Canada: CHBA

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's construction industry says a trade war with the United States will slow down the pace of home building. New housing construction is shown in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.