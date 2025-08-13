ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Tenant advocates say Toronto’s new renoviction bylaw already making ‘positive impact’

By The Canadian Press

Published

A woman stands on her balcony at a housing development in Toronto, on Monday, September 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.