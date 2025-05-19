ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Tariffs, economic uncertainty chilling cottage housing market, report says

By The Canadian Press

Published

Two Muskoka chairs on a wooden deck facing a lake. In the background there's a pier with a big amount of chairs. (Getty Images) (flyzone/Getty Images/iStockphoto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.