ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

May home sales down 4.3 per cent from year ago, but activity up month-over-month

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in May fell 4.3 per cent compared with a year ago, however activity picked up when compared to the previous month. A real estate sign showing homes for sale is seen in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.