ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

High inventory, falling rates creating ‘affordability window’ for homebuyers: CEO

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Phil Soper, President and CEO of Royal LePage, joins BNN Bloomberg to provide a Q2 house price update and market forecast.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.