ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

GST relief on new homes could save 1st-time buyers up to $240 on mortgages: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

A new analysis says first-time Canadian homebuyers could save up to $240 on their mortgage payments through Ottawa's plan to waive the sales tax on new builds. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.