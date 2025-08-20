ADVERTISEMENT

Federal government loans $20M to P.E.I. to build dozens of rental units

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

A national housing promise is breaking ground in P.E.I., where a $20-million federal loan is helping build 60 new rental units in Stratford.


















