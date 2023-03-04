Prosecutors want Sam Bankman-Fried to use a flip phone as part of a more restrictive bail package
The use of a flip phone, or some non-smartphone, is one of several restrictions that prosecutors and Sam Bankman-Fried's attorneys are jointly asking the judge to approve.
The lawyers have been working to satisfy concerns raised by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who said he could "conceivably" revoke Bankman-Fried's bail after he found there was a "threat" of witness tampering.
The crypto entrepreneur reached out to the former general counsel of FTX and used a virtual private network, or VPN, days after the judge said he wanted to restrict the use of encrypted devices.
Bankman-Fried was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud in what prosecutors allege is one of the largest financial frauds in US history. He pleaded not guilty to charges he misused customer funds in FTX to prop up related hedge fund Alameda Research, make venture investments, and donate to political campaigns to influence policy.
Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond and is confined to the home of his parents, Stanford University law professors, in Palo Alto, California.
Under the proposal, Bankman-Fried's new laptop will "be configured so that he is only able to log on to the internet through the use of specified VPNs, and that the VPNs only permit the defendant to access websites that have been whitelisted through the VPNs."
Among the websites are programs he could use to prepare for his defense, including Zoom, Microsoft Office, Python, and Adobe Acrobat. Monitoring tools also would be installed on his laptop and he would be prohibited from buying electronic devices.
Bankman-Fried also would be restricted from scrolling the internet, with his access limited to court-approved websites. The lawyers proposed several sites to help prepare his defense, including YouTube, read-only websites showing crypto prices, and research websites. Bankman-Fried also asked to view others for his personal use, including news sites, Netflix, Spotify, Uber Eats, Amazon and baseball and football sites.
The judge previously raised concerns about Bankman-Fried's access to his parents' computers, cell phones and internet. Attorneys proposed the parents sign affidavits stating they won't let their son use their devices, which would be password protected. In addition, each device would have software that would photograph or take video of the user.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.