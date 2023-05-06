Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting

Shareholders arrive outside CHI Health Center Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Saturday, May 5, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Shareholders arrive outside CHI Health Center Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Saturday, May 5, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?

Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.