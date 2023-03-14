Possible Air Canada Pilots Association merger with Air Line Pilots Association

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -

The Air Canada Pilots Association says it has reached an agreement in principle on a possible merger with the Air Line Pilots Association -- the largest airline pilot union in the world.

In a release Tuesday the two associations said the deal would now be voted on by Air Canada pilots as well as ALPA's executive council and executive board.

Both associations say the agreement brings them closer to achieving the joint goal of advancing the piloting profession and aviation safety in Canada and the United States.

They say by working in unity they are confident they will be stronger together.

The Air Canada Pilots Association says it represents more than 4,500 members who fly passengers and cargo on Air Canada and Air Canada rouge with pilot bases in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

The Air Line Pilots Association says it represents more than 67,000 pilots at 39 U.S. and Canadian airlines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.