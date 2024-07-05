World

    • A roadside bomb planted on a bridge hits a rickshaw in Pakistan, killing 3 people and wounding 7

    This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo) This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
    Share
    PESHAWAR, Pakistan -

    A roadside bomb planted on a bridge struck a rickshaw in northwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least three people and wounding seven others, officials said.

    The attack happened in Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police official Sabir Khan said. He said police transported the wounded people to a hospital.

    He said a police vehicle crossing the bridge was the target, but the bomb hit a speeding rickshaw, causing civilian casualties. Khan said police were investigating to determine who was behind the attack.

    Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other government officials denounced the bombing.

    No one claimed responsibility, but such attacks previously have been blamed on Islamic militants including the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.

    Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries and are even living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the TTP.

    Pakistan has blamed some attacks on the Islamic State group and some breakaway factions of the TTP, which insists it only targets security forces.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News