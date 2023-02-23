'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
According to results of a new poll, while Canadians spend a lot of time worrying about their finances, many continue to overspend.
Wealth management expert Robyn Thompson says there are very simple ways people can save money.
"The first thing is to get a great handle on where your money is actually going," Thompson told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday, suggesting it sounds obvious, but it works. "You need to start with a budget."
Once people can track their spending, Thompson says it’s easier to reduce expenses in certain categories, as well as investing and saving.
"From there, you'll be able to identify what are the different places that I'm spending money on, that I may not need to be spending money on," she said. "And then you can allocate that money towards paying down extra debt or putting money towards investments."
Thompson also had some advice for shopping trips, suggesting people need to be wary of spending money for no reason.
"Not every sale is a bargain," Thompson said. "There is a trade-off. And when it comes to spending, when it comes to buying, we need to understand our behaviours or the psychology around why we're spending the money that we do."
That means carefully considering the value of a potential purchase relative to saving money.
"You want to make sure that you're spending money on the things that really provide value for you," she said. "Advertising tricks our brain into feeling sometimes that these things we see online, can actually fix perhaps deeper rooted problems that we're going through."
To hear more of Thompson's personal finance tips, click the video at the top of this article.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.