TORONTO -- The financial and industrial sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground for another day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 179.52 points at 13,793.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 400.11 points at 23,053.97.

The S&P 500 index was up 46.41 points at 2,705.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.63 points at 8,006.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.25 cents US compared with an average of 71.50 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up 66 cents at US$24.29 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down almost a penny at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,686.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down nearly two cents at US$2.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020